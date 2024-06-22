In the world of marine life, some big news. The United Nations, via its Food and Agriculture Organization, is out with its 2024 report on the state of the world's fisheries and aquaculture—the practice of breeding, raising, and harvesting aquatic organisms on farms—and for the first time, the global volume of fish, clams, shrimp, and other aquatic creatures culled via the farms has surpassed those harvested from the wild, reports the AP.
- Stats: In 2022, there were 91 million tons of aquatic animals caught in the wild (down from 91.6 million the previous year), but 94.4 million tons created via aquaculture, or 51% of the total aquatic animal production, per a release. The total haul worldwide was 185 million tons.