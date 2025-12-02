Science | moon Year's Last Supermoon Is Near Thursday's is the final one for 2025 By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Dec 2, 2025 12:50 PM CST Copied A Boeing 747 passes in front of the supermoon as it approaches Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Nov. 5, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry) The last supermoon of the year is about to shine in December skies. Supermoons happen a few times a year in clusters, taking advantage of the sweet spot in the moon's elliptical orbit, and Thursday night's event is the last of three in a row in 2025. The phenomenon: The moon's orbit around the Earth isn't a perfect circle so it gets nearer and farther as it swings around. When a full moon is closer to Earth in its orbit, a so-called supermoon happens. It makes the moon look up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter than the faintest moon of the year, according to NASA, per the AP. To watch: The supermoon can be glimpsed in clear night skies without any special equipment. But it can be tough to discern the subtle change with the naked eye. 'Striking:' Whether a supermoon or not, the moon also appears bigger when it's close to the horizon because of what's called the moon illusion. It's a strange visual trick that experts can't yet explain. "When you have a supermoon, that effect is just slightly more striking," said astronomer William Alston with the University of Hertfordshire. Tides: They could be slightly higher during a supermoon because the moon is closer to Earth, but again, the difference isn't very noticeable. Read These Next Car buyers appear to be getting fed up with soaring prices. Home Improvement actor arrested for sixth time in 5 years. A troubled teen in Brazil climbed into a lioness' enclosure. Group accused of making sex videos by hacking home cameras. Report an error