In a First, Space Station Is Fully Docked

The International Space Station just hit a new milestone, with every one of its eight docking ports full for the first time ever, according to NASA officials. The crowded house comes after the arrival of three new crew members—NASA's Chris Williams and Russia's Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergei Mikaev—who docked Russia's Soyuz MS-28 on Thanksgiving Day for an eight-month stay, per Space.com. To make room, controllers had to move a robotic Cygnus cargo ship using the station's Canadarm2, reinstalling it at a different port.