New Glasses Slow Nearsightedness in Kids

Essilor Stellest aims to stem rising rates of myopia in children 6-12
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Dec 1, 2025 9:31 AM CST
In this photo provided by EssilorLuxottica in October 2025, refractions caused by lenslets embedded in the company's Stellest eyeglass lens are projected onto a table.   (Luxottica via AP)

For many children, the experience of getting their first pair of glasses is an inevitable milestone, the first in a lifetime of visits to the eye doctor. But what if those lenses could actually help preserve the child's vision and reduce the chances for more serious eye problems in adulthood? That's the promise of a new type of lens approved by the Food and Drug Administration in September, reports the AP. While the technology has previously been available in Europe, Asia and other parts of the world, it's now rolling out in the US. What to know about the new approach:

  • What is myopia and why is it increasing? Commonly called nearsightedness, it's when people see objects at close range clearly but struggle with distant objects. Rising rates have been associated with increased time indoors looking at screens, books, and other objects held close to the eyes. Until now, doctors had few options for treating the condition. "It was ... simply: 'Your child needs to wear glasses and they'll live with it,'" says Dr. Michael Repka, a pediatric ophthalmologist at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. "'It will be lifelong and it will likely get worse over the next few years.'"

  • How do the new lenses work? The specialized glasses, sold under the brand Essilor Stellest, are approved by the FDA to slow nearsightedness in 6- to 12-year-olds. Data showed children experienced a 70% reduction in the progression of their myopia after two years. Over time, myopia causes the eye to grow longer, worsening vision and increasing the risk of tears to the retina. The new lenses use 11 concentric rings filled with tiny raised dots to refocus light onto the retina in a way that is believed to slow elongation of the eye.
  • How much will the lenses cost? The MSRP is $450, according to EssilorLuxottica, the company that makes the lenses. Major US vision insurance providers are expected to cover the lenses for children who meet the prescribing criteria.
  • How do the new lenses compare to older treatments? The only other FDA-approved product to slow myopia are contact lenses made by a company called MiSight. The daily disposable lenses, approved in 2019, use a similar approach intended to slow the progression of nearsightedness in children ages 8 to 12. But "a lot of people might be hesitant to put a child as young as 8 in contact lenses," says Gupta.

