New Drug Changes the Outlook on Postpartum Depression

Two years after the FDA approved a unique pill designed to treat postpartum depression, an analysis at Scientific American provides an optimistic update: It's working. The drug, zuranalolone, "has since relieved depression in thousands of women," writes Marla Broadfoot. The story takes a big-picture look at the entire issue, including how postpartum depression often gets shrugged off as the "baby blues." And while it's true that most new moms experience hormonal mood swings that resolve in a few weeks after childbirth, it's also true that some women—an estimated 500,000 in the US each year—suffer a debilitating form of depression that endangers their lives as well as their babies' lives.

Studies suggest these women are particularly sensitive to a drop in two particular hormones that occur after delivery. Meaning, it is biological, not merely the "baby blues." When doctors first came around to recognizing the problem—it's still not recognized as a standalone mental illness—they grouped it under depression and treated it as such. The problem is that traditional antidepressants aren't always effective. Zuranolone, a synthetic neurosteroid, is designed to counteract the drop in hormones after birth. "It can work remarkably well for more than half of people, and it's rapid-acting," says Samantha Meltzer-Brody of the North Carolina School of Medicine in Chapel Hill. "That's a game changer."

As one patient quoted in the story puts it, "I could literally feel this huge cloud lifting over me. ... Every day I got better and better." The drug made by Sage Therapeutics isn't cheap, at $8,000 a week for a two-week course, but most insurers, including Medicaid, now cover it, and manufacturer assistance is available for eligible patients. A separate analysis at Psychiatry Online explores how the struggles to finally get a drug in place to treat postpartum depression illustrate a research bias in regard to women's mental health issues.