The Risks That Come With Giving Your Kid a Smartphone

Children who receive smartphones before age 12 face a higher risk of depression, obesity, and poor sleep compared to their peers, a new study finds. The research, published Monday in Pediatrics , analyzed data from more than 10,500 children as part of the largest long-term study of child brain development in the US, per the New York Times . The findings suggest that the younger a child is when they get a smartphone, the greater the potential health risks. The study identified a link, not a direct cause, between early smartphone ownership and negative health outcomes. Researchers suggest that children with smartphones may spend less time exercising, socializing face-to-face, and sleeping—all key factors for healthy development.

The lead author, Dr. Ran Barzilay, emphasized that giving a child a phone is a significant health decision and encouraged parents to consider the risks before handing over a device. The study's median age for first smartphone ownership was 11. Barzilay himself admits two of his children had smartphones before age 12. Given the findings, he says he hopes parents and policymakers "do something about it together." Sleep disruptions are a key concern. A 2023 study found that most 11- and 12-year-olds keep an electronic device in their bedrooms, with many reporting being woken by notifications. Smartphone use can also fuel "comparison culture" and open a person up to cyberbullying, per CNN, which suggests parents engage with children about their phone habits.