Check Out Team USA's Olympics Attire

Outfits for American athletes have been designed by Ralph Lauren
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 18, 2024 1:25 PM CDT
Check Out Team USA's Olympics Attire
Olympic fencing athlete Daryl Homer models the Team USA opening ceremony uniform at Ralph Lauren headquarters on Monday in New York.   (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

If you're going to compete in the fashion capital of the world, you'd best be dressed for the part. Team USA doesn't have to worry in that regard, as athletes vying for medals at the Paris Olympics this summer will be decked out for the opening and closing ceremonies in "distinctly American" outfits designed by none other than Ralph Lauren, reports Today.

  • Opening ceremony: On July 26, US Olympic and Paralympic athletes will wear navy blue wool blazers with red and white trim, over a blue-and-white striped oxford shirt. The outfit is completed with an "American staple"—blue jeans—and gray-brown suede buck footwear, per Time. Men will wear blue ties to dress things up.

  • Closing ceremony: Time notes that the Aug. 11 event is more "relaxed," and so America's athletes will be sporting a white racing-style jacket with red and blue color blocks, various Team USA logos, and the famous Ralph Lauren pony logo, all paired with white denim pants.
  • History: This is Ralph Lauren's ninth time stepping in to design the American Olympians' outfits for those particular ceremonies. "We've really tried to tell a story about the American spirit," says David Lauren, the chief branding and innovation officer at Ralph Lauren and the founder's son. He added, per the AP: "Nothing says America like blue jeans, especially when we're in Paris. ... [I]t gives the athletes a chance to feel a sense of a culture but also feel like themselves and what is natural."
  • Sustainability: That was one of the themes taken into consideration in designing this year's outfits, which are made with recycled polyester and out of wool that meets certain voluntary requirements on animal welfare, social welfare, and land management.
  • Nike walks in: The brand will clothe the US athletes for the medal ceremonies, where they'll wear blue jackets with zippers and stretchy tapered pants.
(More 2024 Paris Olympics stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X