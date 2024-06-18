If you're going to compete in the fashion capital of the world, you'd best be dressed for the part. Team USA doesn't have to worry in that regard, as athletes vying for medals at the Paris Olympics this summer will be decked out for the opening and closing ceremonies in "distinctly American" outfits designed by none other than Ralph Lauren, reports Today.

Opening ceremony: On July 26, US Olympic and Paralympic athletes will wear navy blue wool blazers with red and white trim, over a blue-and-white striped oxford shirt. The outfit is completed with an "American staple"—blue jeans—and gray-brown suede buck footwear, per Time. Men will wear blue ties to dress things up.