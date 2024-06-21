Italy Soccer Legend Robbed at Gunpoint While Watching Game

Thieves burst into Roberto Baggio's home during Italy's loss to Spain in Euro championship
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jun 21, 2024 4:39 AM CDT
Soccer Legend Robbed While Watching Game at Home
Italian soccer legend Roberto Baggio smiles as he attends an event at the Expo 2015 World's Fair near Milan.   (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

Retired Italy star Roberto Baggio was robbed at gunpoint at his home while watching the national team's game against Spain at the European Championship. At least five armed robbers burst into Baggio's villa near the northern city of Vicenza around around 10pm Thursday, according to Italian media reports. One struck Baggio on the head with the butt of a gun when the former soccer player confronted them.

The robbers locked the 57-year-old Baggio and his family in a room while they stole jewelry, watches and cash. After the thieves left, Baggio broke down the door and called police. He was taken to the hospital and received stitches for the wound. His family members were not harmed. Baggio, FIFA's World Player of the Year in 1993, retired in 2004. He played 56 games for Italy, scoring 27 goals. Spain won the match Thursday, beating Italy 1-0, the AP reports. In their opening match of the tournament on Saturday, Italy beat Albania 2-1.

