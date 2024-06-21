Charges Dropped Against Most Columbia Building Occupiers

Two-thirds of the pro-Palestinian protesters arrested over the occupation of Columbia's Hamilton Hall on April 30 saw their charges dropped by New York prosecutors on Thursday. The move applies to 31 of the 46 students and staff who were arrested and hit with the misdemeanor charge of trespass in the third degree. The standout details:

The Manhattan DA's office cited "prosecutorial discretion and lack of evidence" in connection with the move, saying there was "extremely limited" surveillance video because "certain defendants" immediately covered the cameras, per CNN. Those who did so have not been identified, and the video that does exist "fails to establish or prove" the 31 people damaged any university property. Other consequences: "At the time of the charged conduct, the defendants were either staff employed by, or students enrolled in, Columbia University, and are now subject to student or staff disciplinary proceedings," the DA's office noted.