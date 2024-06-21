Nvidia Slows but Doesn't Stop Another Winning Week

Nvidia again dragged on the market after falling 3.2%, the AP reports. The company's stock has soared more than 1,000% since October 2022 on frenzied demand for its chips, which are powering much of the world's move into artificial-intelligence technology, and it briefly supplanted Microsoft this week as the most valuable company on Wall Street. But Nvidia's drops the past two days sent its stock to its first losing week in the last nine. Much of the rest of Wall Street was relatively quiet, outside a few outliers.

Sarepta Therapeutics jumped 30.1% after federal regulators approved the use of its medicine for children with Duchenne muscular dystrophy who are at least 4. Gunmaker Smith & Wesson Brands tumbled 12.9% despite reporting stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group rallied back from an early loss and rose 3.4% to trim its loss for the week to 25.3%. The company behind Donald Trump's Truth Social platform had seen its stock nearly halve since the conviction of the former president in late May on charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor who said the two had sex.