Searchers Find 4-Year-Old, Safe, After 22 Hours in Forest

About 50 members of a search-and-rescue team combed through the Sierra National Forest looking for a 4-year-old California boy who had wandered away from his family's campsite, shouting his name. On Friday, roughly 22 hours after he went missing, Christian Ramirez answered them, per CNN. Tulare County sheriff's officials reported he was found sitting under a tree, tired and hungry but in good condition. "We got him a sandwich and then carried him out to be reunited with Mom and Dad," officials posted Saturday on Facebook, per the AP.