Player Leads Crowd in Nationalist Cheers

A player on Albania's national soccer team has been suspended for two games after leading fans in nationalistic chants after a Euro 24 match. Mirlind Daku used a megaphone when his team's match against Croatia in Hamburg ended in a draw Wednesday, shouting anti-North Macedonia and anti-Serbia taunts and joining in disparaging songs, ESPN reports. The striker was suspended by UEFA for two games. He "failed to comply with the general principles of conduct, violated the basic rules of decent conduct, used sports events for manifestations of a non-sporting nature and brought the sport of football into disrepute," a statement said.