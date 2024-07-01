Hurricane Beryl Hits a Few Unwanted Milestones

An unwanted milestone was reached Sunday when Hurricane Beryl became a Category 4 storm earlier in the year than any other storm has reached that intensity in the Atlantic. Caribbean islands were preparing for dangerous and destructive conditions starting Monday morning. "All preparations should be rushed to completion today," the National Hurricane Center posted in an update Sunday. As of Sunday, Beryl's maximum sustained winds were at 130mph, the Washington Post reports. In the Lesser Antilles island chain, residents and tourists were told to shelter indoors and storefronts were closed. Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadine Islands, Grenada and Tobago are under hurricane warnings, while points as far north as the Dominican Republic and Haiti are under tropical storm advisories, the AP reports.