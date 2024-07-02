5 Shot, 2 Fatally, Near University of Cincinnati

Three people were shot and killed and two were wounded near the University of Cincinnati campus early Monday, police said. Two people were taken into custody, including one of the wounded, the AP reports. Police who were in the area heard multiple gunshots and then found four males who had been shot on a street about a half-mile from the campus, said Cincinnati police Capt. Mark Burns. A fifth person who was shot went to the hospital on his own. The university's public safety department posted on the social platform X that police were responding to an emergency shortly before 3am. The department later posted it was a shooting and said: "Be observant/take action as needed."