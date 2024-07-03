US Woman Charged With Stabbing German Man After Sex Harassment

Prosecutors in Germany say video shows a 64-year-old German man touching the buttocks of a 20-year-old American woman on a train station escalator shortly before he was fatally stabbed. The woman turned herself into authorities after the Saturday afternoon incident in Kaiserslautern in southwest Germany. Stars and Stripes reports that the area is home to the biggest overseas US military community, with tens of thousands of service members and their dependents, but officials could not confirm Tuesday whether the woman is affiliated with the military.

Prosecutors said the woman argued with the man after he touched her and video shows her unfolding a knife and pointing it at him. Welt reports that prosecutors say the man was stabbed in the area of his heart and died in a hospital hours later. The woman is being investigated on manslaughter charges and is being kept in custody because she is considered a flight risk, authorities say. Prosecutors say there is no sign the man and woman knew each other before the incident. (More Germany stories.)