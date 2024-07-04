Your July Fourth Cookout Will Be Pricier Than Ever

The American Farm Bureau is out with its annual cost calculation of a Fourth of July cookout, and the 2024 figure is the highest one yet. The AFB looks at how much it would cost to feed a gathering of 10 people with the following: cheeseburgers, chicken breasts, pork chops, potato chips, pork and beans, fresh strawberries, homemade potato salad, fresh-squeezed lemonade, chocolate chip cookies, and ice cream. Details:

Bottom line: The total cost is $71.22, which is up 5% from last year but 30% from only five years ago, before the pandemic, per CNN and Axios.