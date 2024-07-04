In the days since President Biden's alarming debate performance, former President Trump has "kept a low profile, leaving the focus on the drama engulfing the Democratic Party," per the AP . But on the golf course, where he apparently didn't realize he was being filmed, his thoughts on the debate flowed freely. Biden is an "old, broken-down pile of crap," Trump says in a "covertly filmed" clip obtained by the Daily Beast . "He just quit, you know—he's quitting the race ... and that means we have Kamala," who is "so f---ing bad," Trump continues. It's not known when or where the video was filmed. It shows Trump seated in a golf cart discussing the debate with the person holding the camera.

"She's so bad. She's so pathetic," Trump continues on Vice President Kamala Harris. He then goes on to describe Chinese President Xi Jinping as "a fierce man, very tough guy" whom Biden might not be able to handle. "But they just announced he's probably quitting," he adds of Biden. "Just keep knocking him out, huh?" Asked for comment, a Trump campaign rep pointed to an earlier statement from advisers that claims Biden is "weak, failed, dishonest, and not fit for the White House" and labels Harris as his "cackling co-pilot."

Biden's campaign responded Wednesday evening, saying what is truly bad is "committing 34 felonies," "assaulting women," "taking away women's rights," "not paying your taxes," "losing an election and encouraging a violent mob to attack the Capitol," "running on a platform of your revenge and retribution ahead of ... what is best for our country," and "wanting to making yourself a dictator on day one." White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre added on Wednesday that Biden is "absolutely not" considering stepping down. She spoke a day after a CNN poll found voters favor Trump over Biden 49% to 43%, and Trump over Harris 47% to 45% (a result within the margin of error).