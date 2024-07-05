Trader Joe's: 'We Urge You to Discard' This Product

It probably smells quite lovely, but is the possibility of getting singed (or worse) worth it? Trader Joe's has decided the answer is no when it comes to its Mango Tangerine Scented Candle , which the grocery store chain has now recalled due to a "safety risk." The product "may have an unexpected burn pattern," Trader Joe's says in a release about the candle, which CBS News notes is part of the retailer's seasonally rotating candle lineup. The release adds that "the candle flame can spread from the wick to the wax, causing a larger than expected flame."

It's not clear if any injuries or other incidents tied to the candle have been reported, though at least one user registered an alarming complaint on a private Facebook page devoted to Trader Joe's goods, per CBS. "Just a PSA I recently bought a Mango Tangerine candle that completely caught on fire after I lit it," the customer wrote.

A company rep would only say that the 5.7-ounce candle, which retailed for about $4, was made in the US. "Please do not use it," the release notes. "We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe's for a full refund." Customers with inquiries can call 626-599-3817 or send feedback via the company website. (More Trader Joe's stories.)