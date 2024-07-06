Hamas has given initial approval for a US-backed proposal for a phased ceasefire deal in Gaza, dropping a key demand that Israel give an upfront commitment for a complete end to the war, a Hamas and an Egyptian official said Saturday. The apparent compromise by the militant group—which controlled Gaza before triggering the war with an Oct. 7 attack on Israel—could help deliver the first pause in fighting since last November and set the stage for further talks on ending a devastating nine-month war. But all sides cautioned that a deal is still not guaranteed, per the AP . The two officials said Washington's phased deal will first include a "full and complete" six-week ceasefire that would see the release of a number of hostages, including women, the elderly, and the wounded, in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

During those 42 days, Israeli forces would also withdraw from densely populated areas of Gaza and allow the return of displaced people to their homes in northern Gaza, the pair said. Over that period, Hamas, Israel, and the mediators would also negotiate the terms of the second phase that could see the release of the remaining male hostages, both civilians and soldiers, the officials said. In return, Israel would free additional Palestinian prisoners and detainees. The third phase would see the return of any remaining hostages, including bodies of dead captives, and the start of a yearslong reconstruction project. Hamas still wants "written guarantees" from mediators that Israel will continue to negotiate a permanent ceasefire deal once the first phase goes into effect, the two officials said.

The Hamas representative told the AP that the group's approval came after it received "verbal commitments and guarantees" from the mediators that the war won't be resumed and that negotiations will continue until a permanent ceasefire is reached. "Now we want these guarantees on paper," he said. Months of on-again, off-again ceasefire talks have stumbled over Hamas' demand that any deal include a complete end to the war. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has offered to pause the fighting but not end it altogether, until Israel reaches its goals of destroying Hamas' military and governing capabilities and returning all hostages held by the militant group. Hamas has expressed concern Israel will restart the war after the hostages are released. Israeli officials have also said they're worried Hamas will draw out talks and the initial ceasefire indefinitely, without releasing all hostages. More here.