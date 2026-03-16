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Most Iranian Women's Soccer Defectors Drop Asylum Bid

Players reportedly faced threats and pressure on their families in Iran
Posted Mar 16, 2026 6:13 AM CDT
Most Iranian Women's Soccer Defectors Drop Asylum Bid
Iranian players gesture from the bench during the Women's Asia Cup soccer match between Iran and South Korea on the Gold Coast, Australia, Monday, March 2, 2026.   (Dave Hunt/AAPImage via AP)

A high-profile defection story involving the Iranian women's soccer team is rapidly unraveling. The Wall Street Journal reports that of seven players and a staffer who sought to remain in Australia after refusing to sing Iran's national anthem at a March tournament, only two now plan to stay. Four more players have opted to return to Iran, joining another teammate who reversed course last week. "These are deeply personal decisions, and the government respects the decisions of those that have chosen to return," Assistant Immigration Minister Matt Thistlethwaite tells Sky News. "And we continue to offer support to the two that are remaining."

Australian officials say they offered the women humanitarian visas and time to weigh options, with Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke stressing the "incredibly difficult" context around their decisions. Advocates say threats to families in Iran, who can be exposed to pressure and debt tied to bonds required of athletes in order to travel, played a key role. Iranian state media, which previously branded the women traitors, is now hailing their return, saying it "undoubtedly delivers a crushing blow to the US president, who overtly spearheaded this initiative."

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