Most Iranian Women's Soccer Defectors Drop Asylum Bid

A high-profile defection story involving the Iranian women's soccer team is rapidly unraveling. The Wall Street Journal reports that of seven players and a staffer who sought to remain in Australia after refusing to sing Iran's national anthem at a March tournament, only two now plan to stay. Four more players have opted to return to Iran, joining another teammate who reversed course last week. "These are deeply personal decisions, and the government respects the decisions of those that have chosen to return," Assistant Immigration Minister Matt Thistlethwaite tells Sky News. "And we continue to offer support to the two that are remaining."