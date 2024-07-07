Rob Delaney Wants His Life to End Where His Son's Did

Rob Delaney's 2-year-old son died in 2018 after being diagnosed with a brain tumor. When Delaney and his wife, Leah, moved out of the London home where Henry died, the BBC reports, he had a request for the landlord: If you ever decide to sell, I'd like to buy the place. "So when I'm 81 I can crawl in here and die," the actor-comedian said. "In the same room that my son died in, that my other son was born in."

Henry knew when he died that his parents were expecting another child. The boy was born in the same living room where Henry died. "He had to know that this family that loved him was alive and was growing and that there was somebody that we were going to tell about him," Delaney said on a BBC radio show. He said the couple thought about moving away from London but didn't for several reasons—"one of which is I like to go put my hands on slides at the playground that Henry slid down." (More mourning stories.)