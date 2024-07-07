10 Priciest Metro Areas for Renters

All things considered, the Miami metro area is the most expensive one in the nation for renters. The No. 1 ranking is in a new Lawn Love assessment of the 196 biggest metro areas in the country. The metric is based not only on average prices but on the percentage of renters who shell out 30% or more of their income on rent—in Miami, that figure is 63%—as well as year-over-year price changes. The top and bottom 10, and their overall scores:



Most expensive areas:

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, Florida: 80.05 New York-Newark-Jersey City, New York and New Jersey: 71.98 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, California: 70.92 Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, California: 65.88 Urban Honolulu, Hawaii: 64.60 San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, California: 64.19 Bloomington, Indiana: 62.73 Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Florida: 61.71 Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, California: 61.30 Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Florida: 60.05