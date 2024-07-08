Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch Is in Wildfire's Path

One of the largest wildfires currently burning in California has Michael Jackson's former home in its sights. The Lake Fire, which has grown to more than 18,000 acres since it broke out Friday afternoon, is burning in southern California's Santa Barbara County near Los Olivos, and along with more than a dozen vineyards and wineries, that area is also home to Neverland Ranch, the Los Angeles Times reports. The King of Pop envisioned the 2,700-acre property as a private theme park for entertaining children, Newsweek reported in 2019. As such, it featured its own train, several rides, a zoo, and a 50-seat movie theater. Jackson was accused of sexually abusing children at the ranch, and stopped staying there after he was acquitted of child molestation in 2005, the New York Post reports.