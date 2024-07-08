Actor Mike Heslin Dead at Age 30 With 'No Explanation'

Mike Heslin, a young actor who had roles in the TV series Lioness and the Lifetime Christmas movie The Holiday Proposal Plan, died last week after an unexplained illness. Heslin's husband, the recording artist Scotty Dynamo, mourned the 30-year-old on Instagram. Dynamo explained that after a weeklong hospitalization, Heslin died on July 2 of an "unexpected cardiac event." The couple had just gotten married in November, and Dynamo says they'd been "in the early stages of starting a family" when Heslin died. "Michael was young, in perfect health, and the doctors have no explanation for what happened," he wrote. He said Heslin, an organ donor, gave "the gift of life to four different families."
"Michael was brilliant, selfless, talented, and a real-life guardian angel," Dynamo wrote. "He single-handedly carried me through multiple rounds of cancer. He was the first person everyone would call to share good news with, and he was the perfect person to call if they needed a shoulder to lean on or the best advice." (As Today reports, Dynamo was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2020.) Page Six reports that Heslin was looking healthy in his last social media post, from June 19, which shows him and Dynamo together. (More obituary stories.)