3 Columbia Deans Lose Posts Over 'Antisemitic Tropes'

Columbia University has another controversy on its hands related to its treatment of the campus' Jewish community. Three deans have been removed from their posts and placed on indefinite leave after the university said they sent texts to each other that "disturbingly touched on ancient antisemitic tropes," reports the Wall Street Journal. The texts were sent as the three attended a May 31 forum on campus called "Jewish Life on Campus: Past, Present, and Future," per the AP.

The texts: The university did not provide details of the texts, but the GOP-led House Committee on Education and the Workforce released them here. Among other things, the texts suggested that Jewish students came from a place of privilege and wealth. "Hard to hear the woe is me," reads one. Another said, "huge fundraising potential," suggesting one of the forum speakers had ulterior motives.