Alice Munro Shocker Didn't Shock Some of Her Colleagues

Alice Munro's daughter delivered a shocking revelation about her late mother Sunday—but apparently her claim that the Canadian writer knew about her daughter's sexual abuse at the hands of her stepfather, and stayed with the man anyway, did not come as a revelation to some of Munro's closest colleagues. A biographer, as well as Munro's Canadian editor and publisher, tell the Washington Post they were aware of the situation described by Andrea Skinner, Munro's youngest daughter:

Biographer: "I knew this day was going to come. I knew that it was going to come out, and I knew that I would be having conversations like this," says Robert Thacker, who wrote a biography of Munro. He says she told him about the situation in 2005 as his book was going to press, and he chose not to make it public because he felt it was a private family matter, and he wasn't writing a "tell-all."