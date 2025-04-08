23 Years Later, Madonna-Elton John Feud Is Over

Madonna and Elton John have finally patched things up after a feud that's lasted more than two decades. John has frequently accused Madonna of lip syncing at her shows , but the Material Girl revealed on Instagram that she went to see him perform on Saturday Night Live this weekend—and "We Finally Buried the Hatchet!!!" She explained that she's been a huge fan of John's since she saw him perform when she was in high school, and "over the decades it hurt me to know that someone I admired so much shared his dislike of me publicly as an artist. I didn't understand it." She says she went backstage at SNL to "confront him" over the matter, but things took a turn.

"When I met him, the first thing out of his mouth was, 'Forgive Me' and the wall between us fell down," she wrote alongside a photo of the two of them together. "Forgiveness is a powerful tool. Within minutes. We were hugging. Then he told me had written a song for me and he wanted to collaborate. It was like everything came full circle!!" Per CNN, John commented on the post thanking Madonna and noting, "Both you and I have wholeheartedly been accepted and embraced by communities who are under threat around the world. By pulling together, I'm hopeful that we can make great things happen for those who really need support." People runs down a history of their relationship, which went sour in 2002 after they'd apparently had warm relations in the 1990s, even performing together at Carnegie Hall in 1998. (More Madonna stories.)