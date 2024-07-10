3 Hikers Die in Grand Canyon Over a 3-Week Period

Over a three-week period, three hikers have died at the Grand Canyon. Most recently, a 50-year-old man was found unresponsive on the Bright Angel Trail Sunday afternoon. He was just 100 feet below the trail head, and bystanders started CPR while waiting for emergency personnel to respond, but he could not be resuscitated, ABC News reports. The Texas hiker had stayed at Havasupai Gardens overnight and was attempting to reach the South Rim from there, the Arizona Republic reports. The national park has been under an excessive heat warning, with temperatures reaching as high as 95 degrees Fahrenheit at the South Rim, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Lower in the canyon, temperatures can go as high as 115 degrees, KLAS reports. The man's death is under investigation.
On June 16, a 41-year-old man died while hiking the same trail, and on June 29, a 69-year-old Texas man was found semi-responsive on a different trail near the bottom of the canyon. He later became unresponsive and died. Millions in the US have been under excessive heat warnings, and in Phoenix last week, a 10-year-old boy whose family had recently moved to the area from Missouri died during a hike on a day temperatures hit 113 degrees, AZFamily reports. (More Grand Canyon stories.)