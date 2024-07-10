3 Hikers Die in Grand Canyon Over a 3-Week Period

Over a three-week period, three hikers have died at the Grand Canyon. Most recently, a 50-year-old man was found unresponsive on the Bright Angel Trail Sunday afternoon. He was just 100 feet below the trail head, and bystanders started CPR while waiting for emergency personnel to respond, but he could not be resuscitated, ABC News reports. The Texas hiker had stayed at Havasupai Gardens overnight and was attempting to reach the South Rim from there, the Arizona Republic reports. The national park has been under an excessive heat warning, with temperatures reaching as high as 95 degrees Fahrenheit at the South Rim, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Lower in the canyon, temperatures can go as high as 115 degrees, KLAS reports. The man's death is under investigation.