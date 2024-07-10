Fresh off his interview with President Biden last week, George Stephanopoulos had more to say Tuesday about the 81-year-old commander in chief—though now he's regretting saying it. TMZ has a clip of the ABC News anchor, dressed casually in workout attire on what the outlet says is Fifth Avenue in New York City, when he's approached by someone on the sidewalk who greets him, "Hey, how you doin'? What do you think? Do you think Biden should step down? You talked to him more than anybody else [has] lately." Stephanopoulos replies from off camera, in what NBC News says is hard-to-hear audio: "I don't think he can serve four more years."