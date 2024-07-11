President Biden is currently on a "media blitz," including a rare solo press conference Thursday evening to cap off a three-day NATO summit. The New York Times calls it a "high-stakes moment," where Biden's "allies, doubters, and enemies will be watching for any evidence of stumbles" in the wake of his disastrous debate performance last month against rival Donald Trump. More on what's going down:

The speech: Per the Times, it's not clear how long Biden will speak for, or how many questions he'll take, and that may all prove to be a factor in how his words are received. "A hasty exit, with journalists calling out after him, could fuel more concerns about ... Biden's stamina and capacity to handle tough questioning," the paper notes.