Child Star From ALF Is Dead at 46

A child TV star from the 1980s has died. Benji Gregory, who starred in the 1980s hit ALF, was 46, reports People . Gregory was found dead in his car in a bank parking lot in Peoria, Arizona, and his sister writes on Facebook that she believes he died of heat stroke in the vehicle. His service dog also died in the car. Rebecca Hertzberg-Pfaffinger, his sister, tells TMZ that her brother suffered from bipolar disorder as well as a sleeping disorder that sometimes kept him up for days at a time.

Gregory—born Benjamin Gregory Hertzberg in Los Angeles—was 8 years old when the sitcom about an alien debuted in 1986, per the New York Times. He portrayed Brian Tanner on the hit show through its four seasons. (Check out a scene here.) Gregory also appeared in other shows of the era such as the A-Team, Punky Brewster, and Amazing Stories. Film credits included roles in Jumpin' Jack Flash in 1986 and the animated Once Upon a Forest in 1993. Gregory eventually left acting and became an aerographer's mate in the Navy in 2004, per the Times. (Read other notable obituaries.)