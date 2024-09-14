Another Clue Emerges in Baltimore Cargo Ship Crash

Investigators working to pinpoint the cause of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse discovered a loose cable that could have caused electrical issues on the Dali, the massive cargo ship that lost power and disastrously veered off course before striking the bridge. When disconnected, the problematic cable triggered an electrical blackout on the ship similar to what happened as it approached the bridge on March 26, according to new documents released Wednesday by the National Transportation Safety Board. The documents don't include any analysis or conclusions, which will be released later in the board's final report, per the AP . A rep for the board declined to comment, as the investigation is ongoing.

The Dali was leaving Baltimore bound for Sri Lanka when its steering failed due to the power loss. It crashed into one of the bridge's supporting columns, destroying the 1.6-mile span and killing six members of a roadwork crew. Safety investigators released a preliminary report earlier this year that documented a series of power issues on the ship before and after its departure from Baltimore. But the new records offer more details about how its electrical system may have failed in the critical moments leading up to the deadly disaster. Engineers from Hyundai, the manufacturer of the ship's electrical system, said the loose cable could create an open circuit and cause a breaker to open, according to a 41-page report detailing tests completed on the Dali in the weeks after the collapse.

The engineers disconnected the cable as part of a simulation, which resulted in a blackout on the ship. Hyundai sent engineers from its headquarters in South Korea to help with the investigation in April. "It's pretty clear that they think they've found an issue that could cause a blackout," said Tom Roth-Roffy, a former NTSB investigator who focused on maritime investigations. He said the loose cable was in a critical place within the electrical system. The new documents suggest investigators found very few other problems as they combed through the various systems and machinery aboard the Dali. The ship left Baltimore for Virginia in late June. It was scheduled to undergo repairs there, and local media reported last week that it will sail to China, likely sometime later this month. More here.