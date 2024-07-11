Houthis Are Firing Iranian Missiles: US

Yemen's Houthi rebels likely fired an Iranian-made anti-ship cruise missile at a Norwegian-flagged tanker in the Red Sea in December, providing a public, evidence-based link between the ongoing rebel campaign against shipping and Tehran, the US military says. A report by the US Defense Intelligence Agency released Wednesday linked the attack on the Strinda, which set the vessel ablaze, to Tehran, the Houthis' main backer in Yemen's nearly decadelong war. The findings come as the Houthis continue a monthslong campaign of attacks over the Israel-Hamas war, targeting ships in the Red Sea corridor, disrupting the $1 trillion flow of goods passing through it annually while also sparking the most intense combat the US Navy has seen since World War II. More, per the AP: