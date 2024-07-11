After Much Biden Criticism, Times Goes After Trump, Too

The editorial and op-ed pages of the New York Times have been hostile territory of late for President Biden. Not only has the editorial board called on him to withdraw from the 2024 race, but so have numerous op-ed writers, from George Clooney to Nicholas Kristof. On Thursday, however, a Times editorial went after Donald Trump as "unfit to lead," reports the Hill.

The editorial says the debate among Democrats over Biden is a worthy one given the stakes, adding that it's "a national tragedy that the Republicans have failed to have a similar debate about the manifest moral and temperamental unfitness of their standard-bearer."