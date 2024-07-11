Crime / London Alleged Crossbow Killer Was the Ex of One Victim Triple homicide to prompt a review in the UK over laws about owning the weapon By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Jul 11, 2024 1:29 PM CDT Copied Police at the scene in Bushey, Hertfordshire, England, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (James Manning/PA via AP) As police sort through the triple homicide of a mother and her two adult daughters outside London, some new details have surfaced in the case: A link: The BBC reports that suspect Kyle Clifford, 26, is the ex-boyfriend of one of the victims—Louise Hunt, 25. However, authorities have not speculated about a motive. The other women killed at the family residence were Hunt's mother, Carol, 61, and sister, Hannah, 28. story continues below Hospitalized: Authorities have not yet been able to speak to Clifford, who remains hospitalized in serious condition with unspecified injuries. He was located in a cemetery Wednesday after a manhunt and was helicoptered out on a stretcher, per the Guardian. Crossbows: Police recovered a crossbow believed to be the murder weapon. The case has renewed a push in the UK to outlaw the weapons, reports CNN. MP Matthew Turmaine, whose district includes Bushey, where the murders took place, called it a "matter of urgency." It is legal for any adult to purchase one, and Security Minister Dan Jarvis said a review of the law is a "real priority." Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed that such a review would happen. (The issue gained prominence in 2022 when an intruder with a crossbow was captured on the grounds of Windsor Castle.) John Hunt: The husband and father of the victims is longtime BBC horse-racing commentator John Hunt. Everyone from the prime minister to media colleagues have offered condolences. "John Hunt is one of the best and his life was ripped apart yesterday when his wife and daughters were murdered," wrote BBC soccer commentator Dan Walker. (More London stories.) Report an error