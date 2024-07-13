Not So Fast on Replacing Biden, Trump and Allies Say

It can be a little hard to tell, because some of the praise is sarcasm, but Donald Trump and his allies have made almost supportive comments about President Biden staying in the race—now that Democrats are split on replacing him. "I think he did fine enough to be able to stay in it," Donald Trump Jr. said after the president's press conference Thursday. His father even jumped on George Clooney when the actor called on Biden to step down from the ticket. Republicans figure they're ahead in the presidential race, the Washington Post reports, and they're not looking for any disruption.

With Biden battling to keep his place, "It makes it impossible for him to be on offense hitting us," one Trump adviser said. "No one is talking about democracy or abortion," added another. It's an awkward position for a campaign that's spent years branding the incumbent as "sleepy Joe," per the Independent. The Trump strategy lately has been to tone such criticism down. "The Trump campaign has done an outstanding job of allowing the Biden campaign to self-destruct," said Corey Lewandowski, Trump's 2016 campaign manager, per the BBC.

Trump said in a radio interview Friday that Biden's press conference was "not the end" of his candidacy. And Lara Trump, his daughter-in-law and co-chair of the Republican National Committee, has said taking Biden off the ticket would "go against the democratic process." A Trump adviser said the best outcome for his party would be for Biden to secure his place atop the Democratic ticket—but only after weeks more of Democratic infighting. (More Donald Trump 2024 stories.)