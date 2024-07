James Beard award-winning chef Naomi Pomeroy put Portland on the culinary map—and now the city and foodie world beyond is mourning the 49-year-old, who died in a river accident on Saturday. The New York Times reports that Pomeroy, husband Kyle Linden Webster, and a friend were floating down the Willamette River together; they had tied two inner tubes and a paddle board together to do so. Their makeshift craft hit a partially submerged branch and they were thrown into the water. Webster and the friend managed to make it to shore. Pomeroy was trapped by the paddle board leash that was attached to her, Captain Chris Duffitt said, per the AP.