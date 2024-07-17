Chip Stocks Drop on Nasdaq's Worst Day Since 2022

Wall Street's record-breaking rally ran into a wall on Wednesday as worries about potentially worsening trade tensions with China hit stocks of chip companies. That dragged indexes to their worst day in months on Wednesday, but conditions were less discouraging underneath the surface, the AP reports.

The mix offers a continuation of a recent trend that market watchers have called encouraging, one where more stocks are rising rather than just a handful of overpowering elites. The market's spotlight, however, was squarely on chip companies, which tumbled after a report from Bloomberg said President Biden is considering the most severe trade restrictions available if companies like the Netherlands' ASML and Japan's Tokyo Electron continue to ship advanced semiconductor technology to China.

ASML saw its stock trading in the United States drop 12.7% even though it reported sales for the spring that came in at the high end of its forecasted range. Shares of Tokyo Electron, meanwhile, dropped 7.5% in Tokyo to cull its gain for the year to 32.2%. Another major chip company, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., sank 8% after Donald Trump criticized the self-governed island claimed by Beijing, which the US is obligated by treaty to defend if it is attacked. "Taiwan should pay us for defense," he said in a Bloomberg interview. "Taiwan took our chip business from us, I mean, how stupid are we?"

Among big US players in the chip market, Nvidia fell 6.5% after soaring 155.2% this year through the day before. Advanced Micro Devices fell 10.2%, and Broadcom dropped 7.9%.