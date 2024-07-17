Biden Suggests He Only Planned to Serve One Term

With the Democratic National Convention a month away, President Biden says there is only one thing that would make him consider dropping out of the race—and it's not opposition from Democratic lawmakers or George Clooney . In excerpts from an interview with BET News' Ed Gordon due to air in full at 10pm Eastern on Wednesday, the president said he would reconsider his position if doctors told him he had a medical condition, the Hill reports. "If I had some medical condition that emerged. If doctors came to me and said, 'You've got this problem, that problem,'" he said.

Biden admitted he made a "serious mistake in the whole debate" with Donald Trump last month, in which his weak performance led to calls for him to quit the race amid concerns about his age and mental ability. In the BET interview, he also made what the New York Times sees as his clearest suggestion yet that he considered serving only one term when he ran for president in 2020. Biden said at the time that he was "absolutely" open to serving two terms, though he also spoke of being a "transitional" president ahead of a new generation of leaders.

"You may remember Ed, I said I was going to be a transitional candidate, and I thought I would be able to move on from this and pass it on to somebody else," Biden told Gordon. "But I didn't anticipate things getting so, so, so divided. And quite frankly, I think the only thing age brings is a little bit of wisdom." He said he thought he had demonstrated that he knows "how to get things done for the country in spite of the fact that we were told we couldn't get it done." He added: "But there's more to do, and I'm reluctant to walk away from that." (More President Biden stories.)