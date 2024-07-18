'How Could I Do This?' Asks Dad in Hot-Car Death

Another child has died after being left inside a car on a blistering hot day, but this case out of Arizona has some unusual circumstances:
- Christopher Scholtes, 37, has been charged with murder in the death of his 2-year-old daughter in Marana, reports NBC News. Scholtes told police he returned home after running errands at 2:30pm on July 12, when temperatures were north of 100 degrees, and decided not to wake his sleeping daughter in the back seat. Instead, he said he left the car running with the AC on in the driveway and went inside. Police say surveillance video shows he actually returned home shortly before 1pm.