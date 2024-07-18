'How Could I Do This?' Asks Dad in Hot-Car Death

2-year-old daughter of Christopher Scholtes died in Arizona
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 18, 2024 4:12 PM CDT
Cops: Video Game May Have Distracted Dad in Hot-Car Death
Christopher Scholtes.   (Pima County Sheriff's Department)

Another child has died after being left inside a car on a blistering hot day, but this case out of Arizona has some unusual circumstances:

  • Christopher Scholtes, 37, has been charged with murder in the death of his 2-year-old daughter in Marana, reports NBC News. Scholtes told police he returned home after running errands at 2:30pm on July 12, when temperatures were north of 100 degrees, and decided not to wake his sleeping daughter in the back seat. Instead, he said he left the car running with the AC on in the driveway and went inside. Police say surveillance video shows he actually returned home shortly before 1pm.

  • When Scholte's wife, a medical doctor, got home from work about 4pm, she raised the alarm about the missing girl, retrieved her from the car, and began performing CPR until paramedics arrived, per KVOA. The car had automatically shut off by then, and Scholte told detectives he was aware it had a 30-minute shutoff, per NBC.
  • The couple's other children, ages 5 and 9, told police that it was not unusual for their father to leave them alone in the car. They also say "he got distracted by playing his game and putting his food away" on the day their sister died. Police confiscated a PlayStation from the home, reports KOLD.
  • The police complaint reveals that Scholte's wife texted him, "I told you to stop leaving them in the car, How many times have I told you," to which he replied, "Babe I'm sorry!" When she texted, "We've lost her, she was perfect," he answered, "Babe our family. How could I do this. I killed our baby, this can't be real."
