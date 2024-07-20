After Injury Update, Trump Rips Project 2025 in Return to Trail

Donald Trump went back on the campaign trail Saturday, in his first rally since the attempt on his life in Pennsylvania. The Michigan event also marked his first appearance outside the Republican National Convention with JD Vance, the running mate crowned by the delegates this week in Milwaukee. Trump mocked the opposition party's chaos over whether President Biden will stay on the Democratic ticket, the Washington Post reports, asking the Grand Rapids crowd its choice for his opponent: Vice President Kamala Harris, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, or the incumbent. Biden won the voice vote. Other campaign developments involve: