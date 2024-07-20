After Injury Update, Trump Rips Project 2025 in Return to Trail

GOP nominee appears with running mate at Michigan rally
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 20, 2024 5:35 PM CDT
Donald Trump, wearing a smaller bandage, speaks at a campaign rally Saturday in Grand Rapids, Mich.   (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Donald Trump went back on the campaign trail Saturday, in his first rally since the attempt on his life in Pennsylvania. The Michigan event also marked his first appearance outside the Republican National Convention with JD Vance, the running mate crowned by the delegates this week in Milwaukee. Trump mocked the opposition party's chaos over whether President Biden will stay on the Democratic ticket, the Washington Post reports, asking the Grand Rapids crowd its choice for his opponent: Vice President Kamala Harris, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, or the incumbent. Biden won the voice vote. Other campaign developments involve:

  • Wound update: Earlier in the day, Trump posted a letter on Truth Social platform from his former doctor providing new information about the injury sustained when a gunman shot at the former president last Saturday. Rep. Ronny Jackson said Trump suffered a bullet wound at the top of his right ear that was two centimeters wide, saying the shot was "less than a quarter of an inch from entering his head," per the AP. There's no longer any swelling, Jackson said, adding that the injury "is beginning to granulate and heal properly." The memo said Trump still needs to wear a bandage because of intermittent bleeding. At the rally, where Trump talked about the shooting, the white bandage of earlier in the week was replaced by a smaller, tan one.

  • Project 2025: Trump upped the rhetoric in putting distance between himself and Project 2025, in which allies lay out a presidential agenda for him, per the Post. He told the rally that the Heritage Foundation's plan comes from the "severe right" and is "seriously extreme."
  • Democrats: Campaign spokesperson Michael Tyler told reporters on Saturday that details of Biden's return to campaigning will be released "as soon as we have the green light," per the AP. Biden is isolating in Delaware, and his doctor provided an update Saturday on the president's COVID bout. Vice President Kamala Harris was in Provincetown, Massachusetts, where organizers reported that a fundraiser netted more than $2 million, per CNN. "We are going to win," Harris told supporters. "It's not going to be easy." The Post reports that big donors are paying for an independent, early-stage vetting process for potential vice-presidential nominees, should Biden leave the ticket and Harris assume the top spot.
