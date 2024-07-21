Ex-Democrat Calls on Biden to Leave Race

Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat turned independent, urged President Biden on Sunday to drop his reelection bid and focus on the remaining months of his presidency. "I came to the decision with a heavy heart that I think it's time to pass the torch to a new generation," Manchin said on CNN's State of the Union, per the AP. Leaving the race now would let Biden focus on goals such as ending the fighting in Gaza and helping Ukraine defeat the Russian invasion, the West Virginia senator said, per ABC News. He also referred to big donors' support evaporating.