Kamala Harris Raises More Than $50M in a Day

Democratic donors opened their wallets after President Biden closed the door on his reelection bid. Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign says she raised more than $50 million in less than 24 hours after Biden quit the race and endorsed her, the New York Times reports. The ActBlue donation-processing portal says that around $50 million in donations for Harris received by 5am Eastern were part of a larger haul of more than $80 million for Democratic candidates after Biden's announcement.

At least $10 million more was donated to Harris later Monday, the Times reports. ActBlue says it has only had two bigger days in its history: the day after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died in 2020, and the day after Biden's first debate with Donald Trump the same year. "This has been the biggest fundraising day of the 2024 cycle," the platform said in a post on X. "Small-dollar donors are fired up and ready to take on this election."

Major donors who had paused donations after Biden's poor performance in last month's debate, including Abigail Disney, tell CNBC that they're ready to support Harris. The BBC reports that LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman called Harris "the right person at the right time." "I wholeheartedly support Kamala Harris and her candidacy for President of the United States in our fight for democracy in November," he said. (More Kamala Harris 2024 stories.)