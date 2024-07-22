Trump Has Donated to Harris

"I've given to everybody," Donald Trump once said. Political candidates who have received a check from Trump include then-California Attorney General Kamala Harris, USA Today reports. The vice president collected $5,000 for her first campaign for the office in 2011 and $1,000 in 2013 for her reelection effort, state records show. Trump's daughter Ivanka sent $2,000 to Harris in 2014. In his first campaign, the Republican presidential candidate acknowledged having donated to his future opponents.

"Because that was my job. I gotta give to them," said Trump, who was a New York developer when he signed the check. "Because when I want something, I get it. When I call, they kiss my (expletive)." Online jokes followed the revelation that Trump gave money to the Democrat who wants to run against him in the November election. "When Trump wrote that check to re-elect Kamala Harris in 2011, I bet he didn't think she'd cash it in 2024," former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Steele, per the Guardian. Steele's point remains, but Harris wouldn't be able to spend that money on her presidential campaign. And anyway, she turned Trump's donation over to a nonprofit that works for Central American civil rights in 2015. (More Donald Trump 2024 stories.)