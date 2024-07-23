UPS Tumbles 12.1% After Weak Profit, Revenue Report

Dozens of companies were reporting their results for the spring on Tuesday, with a couple of highly influential Big Tech companies coming after trading ends for the day in Alphabet and Tesla. Expectations are generally high, and analysts are forecasting the strongest profit growth for S&P 500 companies since late 2021, according to FactSet. GE Aerospace thrust 6.6% higher after beating analysts' forecasts for profit in the spring and raising its forecast for earnings over the full year. It was one of the strongest forces lifting the S&P 500.

Danaher rose 5.3% after likewise reporting better profit and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected, in part because of strength at its Cepheid molecular testing business. Sherwin-Williams climbed 6.9% after also delivering stronger profit than expected. It said it's seeing growth in demand for paint from new residential customers.