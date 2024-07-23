Trump Speaks Out After Cheatle Resignation

Donald Trump, who was injured in what Secret Service Director Kimberley Cheatle said was the agency's "most significant operational failure" in decades, is not sad to see her go. After Cheatle announced her resignation on Tuesday, Trump told Fox News that "she never gave me proper protection, so I had to take a bullet for democracy." Cheatle stepped down the day after her testimony to the House Oversight Committee on the Trump assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally ended with committee leaders from both parties calling for her resignation.

"Many requests were made by on-site Secret Service for more people, always with a turn down or no response," Trump told Fox. "I have the biggest crowds in history, and they should be treated accordingly." After the shooting, the Secret Service denied having repeatedly rejected requests from Trump's team for more personnel and resources over the last two years, but eventually admitted it was true. Trump's remarks to Fox echoed a Truth Social post from earlier Tuesday, the Guardian reports. "The Biden/Harris Administration did not properly protect me, and I was forced to take a bullet for Democracy," he wrote. (More Kimberly Cheatle stories.)