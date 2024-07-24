Stray Bullet Kills Teacher at Texas Rooftop Bar

A 28-year-old educator was randomly shot and killed in Texas while attending a conference for high school coaches across the state. Ayden Burt, an English teacher and cheer coach with the Jasper Independent School District, was in San Antonio for the Texas High School Coaches Association Conference. She'd joined other coaches at Smoke Skybar, a rooftop bar on E. Crockett St., when she was "randomly shot and killed" just after midnight on Tuesday, police said. Humble High School football coach Robert Murphy described the "traumatizing" incident on X. "She was sitting right next to me laughing and talking and the next bleeding in my lap," he wrote, per ABC News .

Authorities believe Burt was struck by a stray bullet, per mySA.com. Officers found her sitting with her back to Interstate 37, per WOAI. She was shot from behind, suffering a bullet wound to one shoulder. JISD Superintendent John Seybold announced her death, saying Burt had been with the district since 2019, "teaching English at both Jasper High School and Jasper Jr. High, also serving as a Cheer Sponsor and Coach," per ABC. Police suspect "someone randomly shooting as they drove by," Police Chief William McManus tells WOAI. But "it's very, very difficult to put this together without a witness or without some kind of video." Anyone with information is asked to call the police homicide unit at 210-207-7635. (More shooting death stories.)