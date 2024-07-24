Cops: Stolen Dog Died in FedEx Driver's Hot Truck

A former FedEx driver delivered himself to authorities Monday to face charges including animal cruelty connected to the death of a stolen French bulldog. Authorities believe Fayetteville, North Carolina, resident Kimani Joehon Marshall snatched the pet, named Tori, while he was making deliveries earlier this month, NBC News reports. Investigators believe Tori died of heat-related issues in Marshall's delivery truck, Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said in a statement.

Coats said temperatures were reportedly in the 90s on the day Marshall allegedly snatched Tori. The dog's body was found on July 10, a week after it went missing. According to court documents, Tori was a championship show dog valued at $5,500. WTVD reports that investigators say Marshall knew the dog's owner before the theft. He reportedly asked about breeding Tori with one of his dogs, but the owner rejected the proposal.

Marshall, 44, was charged with larceny of a dog, possession of stolen property and cruelty to animals, WTVD reports. "We extend our deepest sympathies to the family on the loss of their beloved pet," FedEx said in a statement, adding that the driver "is no longer providing service on behalf of FedEx." NBC reports that FedEx declined to say whether Marshall was a contractor or a full-time employee. (More animal cruelty stories.)