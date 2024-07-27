Real Estate Titan Brothers Accused of Sex Assault Pattern

For years, the Alexander brothers were among the giants of luxury real estate in the US. When billionaire Ken Griffin shelled out $240 billion for a New York City penthouse in 2019—then the most expensive residential sale in the US—it was Tal and Oren Alexander who helped broker the sale. As the New York Times and Wall Street Journal report, they became stars at the prestigious Douglas Elliman firm before forming their own company, Official, in 2022. Now, however, both have resigned from their own business amid lawsuits alleging sexual assault.

Two women sued Oren and his twin, Alon, who is not in real estate but is a frequent presence with his brothers at parties. The twins are 37.

A third woman sued the twins as well as Tal, 38. All three brothers deny the allegations.