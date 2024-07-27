Poll Finds Fewer Say Nation Is Ready for a Female President

The share of US voters who say the nation is ready to elect a woman as president has declined since 2015, a new poll shows—even if a female candidate is as qualified for the job as her male opponents. About half of respondents agree that Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are equally qualified to be president, YouGov poll found. But while 54% of registered voters say their countrymen are ready to elect a woman, 30% say the nation at large is not. The supportive share is a 9-point decline from a similar poll conducted in 2015, a month after Hillary Clinton declared her candidacy, the Hill reports.